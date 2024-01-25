Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Americas > Brazilian carbon credit developer receives $38 mln for forest restoration from national development bank

Published 02:26 on January 25, 2024  /  Last updated at 02:26 on January 25, 2024  / Graham Gibson /  Americas, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

A Rio de Janeiro-based developer has received R$186.7 million ($37.8 mln) in financing from Brazil's national development bank for forest restoration in the country's Amazon and Atlantic Forest biomes, it announced Wednesday.
