VCM Report: Shell and signs of a REDD revival dominate voluntary carbon market

Published 18:11 on January 15, 2024 / Last updated at 18:11 on January 15, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Japan, Kyoto Mechanisms, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Paris Article 6, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary

Shell’s ongoing retirement spree and signs of a REDD revival for fresh vintage credits dominated voluntary carbon market activity over the past week.