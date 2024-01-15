Experts urge EU to see 2040 climate target as economic and security problem
Published 18:14 on January 15, 2024 / Last updated at 18:14 on January 15, 2024 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Climate Talks, EMEA, EU ETS, International
The European Commission should grab the opportunity to propose the EU's 2040 climate target by approaching an upcoming deadline as an economic and security choice, a pan-European think tank has said ahead of the release expected in a few weeks.
