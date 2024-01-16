VCM Outlook 2024: Voluntary carbon aims to bounce back with integrity drive

Published 16:49 on January 16, 2024 / Last updated at 17:00 on January 16, 2024 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary

Voluntary carbon stakeholders have expressed an optimistic outlook for the market over the next 12 months, with robust year-end credit retirements, a swathe of imminent developments aiming to boost integrity, and expected price support from the UN's CORSIA aviation offsetting scheme, all cited as reasons for why the VCM will be able to move forward after a bumpy 2023.