Davos 2024: CEOs won’t change course on clean energy regardless of the US president -Kerry
Published 16:52 on January 16, 2024 / Last updated at 16:52 on January 16, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Voluntary
COP28 created a “paradigm shift” for the global economy, setting in motion a low-carbon transition that will continue regardless of who wins the US elections this year, outgoing US climate envoy John Kerry said in Davos on Tuesday.
COP28 created a “paradigm shift” for the global economy, setting in motion a low-carbon transition that will continue regardless of who wins the US elections this year, outgoing US climate envoy John Kerry said in Davos on Tuesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.