GX working group calls for broad measures to improve Japan’s voluntary carbon market
Published 07:51 on January 2, 2024 / Last updated at 07:51 on January 2, 2024 / Carbon Pulse / Asia Pacific, International, Japan, Voluntary
A government-commissioned working group containing some of Japan’s biggest companies has called for a broad set of actions to be taken to improve liquidity and quality in the nation’s emerging voluntary carbon market, including regulatory guidelines, rating systems, and greater transparency.
