FEATURE: High Ambition Coalition nations still face tough fossil fuel choices
Published 09:21 on January 2, 2024 / Last updated at 09:21 on January 2, 2024 / Helen Clark / Americas, Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand, South & Central
Several members of the High Ambition Coalition (HAC), formed by the Marshall Islands in 2014 to phase out fossil fuels, may yet develop their own gas reserves, despite the COP28 decision to transition away from fossil fuels.
