Alberta TIER market credit prices retreat to eight-month low in November
Published 14:12 on December 6, 2023 / Last updated at 14:12 on December 6, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada
Spot credit prices under the Alberta Technology Innovation and Emission Reduction (TIER) programme in November more than reversed the previous month's gains despite record-high transactions, with low spot volumes and political developments likely hindering prices, a report published Tuesday said.
Spot credit prices under the Alberta Technology Innovation and Emission Reduction (TIER) programme in November more than reversed the previous month's gains despite record-high transactions, with low spot volumes and political developments likely hindering prices, a report published Tuesday said.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.