ANALYSIS: EU-US cleaner steel deal to be postponed until after elections amid rules friction
Published 20:07 on December 5, 2023 / Last updated at 20:11 on December 5, 2023 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Americas, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, International, US
A definitive deal between the EU and the US involving the decarbonisation of the steel and aluminium industries is likely to be postponed until after next year's elections in both places, as fundamental differences between the two sides have emerged and the EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism has complicated matters.
