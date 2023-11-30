Plans to restart oil and gas exploration in New Zealand makes COP28 ‘awkward’

Published 06:26 on November 30, 2023 / Last updated at 06:40 on November 30, 2023 / Katie Kouchakji / Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, International, New Zealand

Plans by the new right-wing coalition government in New Zealand to lift the ban of offshore oil and gas exploration will make things uncomfortable for the country’s negotiators at COP28, according to observers, with the Pacific nation often taking an outsized leadership role at the UN climate talks despite its small size.