Australia’s emission reduction progress undercut by further fossil fuel project approvals
Published 23:44 on November 26, 2023 / Last updated at 09:40 on November 27, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, Australia
Australia is on track to cut emissions by 42% below 2005 levels by 2030, just shy of its official NDC, however a report has argued that these reductions are dwarfed by the emissions from new fossil fuel projects approved by the Albanese government.
