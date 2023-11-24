ANALYSIS: Experts mull impact of potential forest carbon split under Article 6
Published 18:08 on November 24, 2023 / Last updated at 18:08 on November 24, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Countries are already advancing plans to trade emissions reductions from forest carbon activities under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, yet a decision on the eligibility of such initiatives under the Paris pact's Article 6.4 centralised carbon crediting mechanism is not imminent, a potential misalignment that has experts at odds.
Countries are already advancing plans to trade emissions reductions from forest carbon activities under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, yet a decision on the eligibility of such initiatives under the Paris pact's Article 6.4 centralised carbon crediting mechanism is not imminent, a potential misalignment that has experts at odds.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.