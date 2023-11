ANALYSIS: Experts mull impact of potential forest carbon split under Article 6

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



Countries are already advancing plans to trade emissions reductions from forest carbon activities under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, yet a decision on the eligibility of such initiatives under the Paris pact's Article 6.4 centralised carbon crediting mechanism is not imminent, a potential misalignment that has experts at odds.