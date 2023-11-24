Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:26 on November 24, 2023 / Last updated at 12:26 on November 24, 2023 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices advanced for a second day, giving rise to speculation that the month-long decline fuelled by speculative selling may have come to an end as the expiry of the December contract approaches, while energy markets were slightly weaker as the weather outlook remained uncertain.