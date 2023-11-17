Washington state contemplates steps to link with California-Quebec carbon market
Published 02:36 on November 17, 2023 / Last updated at 02:36 on November 17, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US
The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Thursday hosted a Q&A session to discuss the potential request for legislation required to facilitate linkage between the state’s cap-and-invest scheme and the joint California-Quebec cap-and-trade programme.
The Washington Department of Ecology (ECY) on Thursday hosted a Q&A session to discuss the potential request for legislation required to facilitate linkage between the state’s cap-and-invest scheme and the joint California-Quebec cap-and-trade programme.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.