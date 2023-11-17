Joint California-Quebec workshop addresses concerns about allowance price forecasts beyond 2030, clarifies market considerations
Published 02:03 on November 17, 2023 / Last updated at 02:39 on November 17, 2023 / Bijeta Lamichhane / Americas, Canada, US
A joint California-Quebec workshop Thursday regarding potential changes to the cap-and-trade programme heard clarifications about modelled CO2 permit prices, as staff responsible for regulation of the joint market also presented their rationale regarding considerations for changes in market mechanisms.
A joint California-Quebec workshop Thursday regarding potential changes to the cap-and-trade programme heard clarifications about modelled CO2 permit prices, as staff responsible for regulation of the joint market also presented their rationale regarding considerations for changes in market mechanisms.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.