REDD credit prices sink further amid slowdown in corporate demand
Published 18:21 on September 13, 2023 / Last updated at 18:28 on September 13, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / International, Nature-based, Voluntary / No Comments
REDD avoided deforestation carbon credit prices tumbled further on Wednesday, as corporate buyers continued to shun the market that is struggling to shake off hot air criticism and wait to see which units will be eligible for the ICVCM's integrity label.
