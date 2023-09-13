Our website will undergo maintenance on Saturday, September 16 between 0800 and 1600 GMT. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
Climate Talks > EU prepared to fight for fossil fuels phase-out language at COP28 UN talks

Published 18:50 on September 13, 2023  /  Last updated at 18:50 on September 13, 2023  / Emanuela Barbiroglio /  Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6  /  No Comments

The EU is "going to come back" to the topic of phasing out fossils during the year-end COP28 UN climate negotiations, an EU source said on Wednesday, suggesting that the bloc will try to fight for a global agreement despite continued resistance among key countries. 

