Brazil’s Goias state to use carbon market to hit 2050 CO2 neutrality

The central Brazilian state of Goias on Wednesday announced it will soon unveil a plan to zero out its GHG emissions by mid-century, in part through a jurisdictional REDD+ crediting system.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.