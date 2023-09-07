WCI Markets: CCAs notch modest gains on thin volume, as traders shrug off Washington influence

Published 22:44 on September 7, 2023 / Last updated at 23:37 on September 7, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowances (CCA) remained fairly resilient to Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) market mayhem and through a week of subdued equity market sentiment, while traders also pointed to a forthcoming rulemaking and options activity in explaining the recent price increases.