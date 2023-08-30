Asia Pacific > New Zealand to imminently release ITMO strategy paper, minister says

New Zealand to imminently release ITMO strategy paper, minister says

Published 01:39 on August 30, 2023  /  Last updated at 01:39 on August 30, 2023  / Mark Tilly /  Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand, Paris Article 6  /  No Comments

The New Zealand government will publish a paper relating to its approach to Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) in the coming days, the minister for climate change and environment told a conference Wednesday.

The New Zealand government will publish a paper relating to its approach to Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) in the coming days, the minister for climate change and environment told a conference Wednesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software