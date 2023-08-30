New Zealand to imminently release ITMO strategy paper, minister says

Published 01:39 on August 30, 2023 / Last updated at 01:39 on August 30, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand, Paris Article 6 / No Comments

The New Zealand government will publish a paper relating to its approach to Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) in the coming days, the minister for climate change and environment told a conference Wednesday.