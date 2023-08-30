NZ minister stresses ETS review designed to ensure long-term market confidence

Published 03:37 on August 30, 2023 / Last updated at 03:37 on August 30, 2023 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand Climate Change and Environment Minister James Shaw on Wednesday defended the government's consultation process and refused to rule out policy options as he addressed foresters' concerns about the options raised in the ETS review.