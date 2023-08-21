Ecuadorians vote against oil drilling in Amazonian global biodiversity hotspot

Alongside the high-profile presidential elections on Sunday, Ecuadorians were asked to vote on continuing oil exploration in one of the most biodiverse locations on the planet.

The Yasuni National Park located in the west of the country covers more than 1 million hectares of the Amazon and contains more at least 139 species of amphibian, 204 mammal species and 61o species, three of which are only found in the park. It was designated as a world biosphere reserve in 1989 by UNESCO and accommodates two indigenous tribes that live in isolation. According to IUCN, the park has 33 species in the process of extinction.

The country enshrined the “Rights of Nature” in 2008, which forces the state to apply precautionary measures and restrictions where extractive industries could result in the extinction of species, according to Article 73 of the constitution.

Ecuadorians were asked to go to the polls to decide if oil drilling should continue in Block 43, an area inside Yasuni National Park, where Petroecuador, the state-owned oil company, has 39 oil wells located. With a turnout of nearly 12 million voters, 59% voted to keep oil underground.

The government has advocated for an increase in oil drilling through PetroEcuador to bolster the country’s finances, an industry that is already responsible for around 33% of the country’s exports. The company will now have to demolish existing operations in Block 43.

Residents in the capital city Quito were also asked to vote to prohibit metal mining in the “Choco Andino” region close to the city, which is prime habitat for the iconic spectacled bear, listed as vulnerable by IUCN.

Quitenos were asked four questions about mining of various scales from artesenal to industrial scale operations. Across all questions, more than 68% of residents voted in favour of prohibiting the activity.

Ecuador is one of the most biodiverse nations on the planet, which has led to headline-grabbing deals on protecting nature. However, with a faltering economy that is heavily reliant on petroleum production, natural resource conflicts are ever-present.

Back in May, the Ecuadorian parliament was poised to take a national vote on developing carbon markets, following years of inactivity. However, the President Guillermo Lasso dissolved parliament on May 17 to avoid impeachment and triggered the national election that took place on Sunday.

