California diesel sales surpass 2022 levels for first time in May, gasoline emissions hit YtD highs

Diesel sales in California exceeded year-on-year levels in May for the first time this year, joining higher YoY monthly gasoline volumes, while monthly gasoline emissions rose to annual highs, according to recently published state data.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.