California diesel sales surpass 2022 levels for first time in May, gasoline emissions hit YtD highs

Published 19:27 on August 21, 2023 / Last updated at 19:31 on August 21, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

Diesel sales in California exceeded year-on-year levels in May for the first time this year, joining higher YoY monthly gasoline volumes, while monthly gasoline emissions rose to annual highs, according to recently published state data.