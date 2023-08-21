Leading US retailer pilots pioneering carbon capture to create CO2-based clothing for the masses

A large US retailer is partnering with a technology startup to capture CO2 in its manufacturing facilities and supply chain and convert that CO2 into yarn for an apparel collection, aiming to reach price parity with standard textiles such as lyocell and viscose.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.