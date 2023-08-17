Carbon Taxes > EU executive adopts new reporting rules for CBAM kick-off, outlining reporting penalties

EU executive adopts new reporting rules for CBAM kick-off, outlining reporting penalties

Published 20:51 on August 17, 2023  /  Last updated at 20:51 on August 17, 2023  / Emanuela Barbiroglio /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS  /  No Comments

The European Commission adopted on Thursday the reporting rules for the bloc's upcoming carbon carbon adjustment mechanism (CBAM), starting its transitional phase in October.

The European Commission adopted on Thursday the reporting rules for the bloc’s upcoming carbon carbon adjustment mechanism (CBAM), starting its transitional phase in October.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software