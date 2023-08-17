TPG Rise Climate obtains majority stake in refrigerant carbon credit developer A-Gas

Published 17:49 on August 17, 2023 / Last updated at 17:49 on August 17, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Investor TPG Rise Climate on Thursday announced it has acquired a majority stake in UK-headquartered refrigerant capture company A-Gas, allowing it to gain a stronger footing in the US carbon offset market.