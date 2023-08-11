UPDATE – US government announces largest-ever investment in engineered carbon removal

Published 12:55 on August 11, 2023 / Last updated at 14:15 on August 11, 2023 / Graham Gibson

US President Joe Biden's administration revealed on Friday that it will provide $1.2 bln in funding to advance the development of the nation's first commercial-scale direct air capture (DAC) facilities.