Emitters lift CCA, RGA net length as financial players take profits

Published 22:30 on August 11, 2023 / Last updated at 22:30 on August 11, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Emitters added to their North American carbon net holdings as California Carbon Allowance (CCAs) prices traded through a volatile stretch into next week’s WCI quarterly auction, while speculators closed out of net positions in both the California and RGGI Allowance (RGA) programmes, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) showed Friday.