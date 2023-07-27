WCI Markets: CCAs stretch all-time highs near $38 as potential allowance budget cuts surprise, WCAs rise past Tier 2 reserve price

July 27, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices barnstormed as much as 10% over the past two days to new record highs after the state published larger-than-expected scenarios for cutting cap-and-trade allowance supply, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values climbed ahead of the programme's permit reserve sale next month.