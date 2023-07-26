California carbon prices surge to all-time high after state floats steep allowance budget cuts

California regulator ARB on Wednesday presented several scenarios for removing cap-and-trade permits in order to hit the state’s more ambitious emissions reduction goals, sending allowance prices skyward to record highs as traders expressed surprise at the magnitude of the potential supply cuts.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.