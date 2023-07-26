California carbon prices surge to all-time high after state floats steep allowance budget cuts

Published 23:46 on July 26, 2023 / Last updated at 00:06 on July 27, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California regulator ARB on Wednesday presented several scenarios for removing cap-and-trade permits in order to hit the state’s more ambitious emissions reduction goals, sending allowance prices skyward to record highs as traders expressed surprise at the magnitude of the potential supply cuts.