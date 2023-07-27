European carbon prices stabilised at moderately lower levels on Thursday morning as the market appeared to find buying support after dropping by as much as €3.20 on Wednesday, while natural gas extended yesterday’s sizeable losses as the August contract expiry neared.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.