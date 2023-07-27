ICVCM unveils global benchmark for high-integrity carbon credits

Published 00:01 on July 27, 2023 / Last updated at 00:31 on July 27, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Nature-based, Voluntary / No Comments

The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market has published the framework it will use to assess whether carbon credits meet its Core Carbon Principles integrity label, work that forges an uncertain path for many REDD projects and raises the bar on transparency.