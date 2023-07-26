Americas > German court rules against another company’s climate neutrality claim – NGO

German court rules against another company’s climate neutrality claim – NGO

Published 22:41 on July 26, 2023  /  Last updated at 22:41 on July 26, 2023  / Ben Garside /  Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary  /  No Comments

A German regional court has ruled that a retail firm’s climate neutrality claims lack sufficient credibility, the latest in a series of cases brought by an NGO alleging that carbon credits underpinning such voluntary corporate claims are unfit for purpose.

