AI-powered clean power startup raises almost $6 mln in seed funding, inks deal with prominent removals firm

A San Francisco-based startup that uses generative AI to help companies transition to clean power has secured nearly $6 mln in seed funding and has signed an agreement with a prominent carbon removals firm.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.