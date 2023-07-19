Tanzania faces protests over ‘unprecedented’ fees for voluntary carbon projects

A row has erupted in Tanzania after the Ministry of Environment imposed a raft of hefty new fees on voluntary carbon projects that developers warn will derail current activity and discourage future investment in the African country’s nascent market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.