US CFTC voluntary carbon market convening hears criticism of standards

Published 01:12 on July 20, 2023 / Last updated at 01:50 on July 20, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, US, Voluntary / No Comments

US federal government regulators heard pointed criticism of voluntary carbon standards, as agency officials defended their record and suggested greater participatory roles at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) second voluntary carbon markets convening on Wednesday.