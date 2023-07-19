Converging markets seen to boost voluntary demand, investment opportunities

Published 15:24 on July 19, 2023 / Last updated at 15:24 on July 19, 2023 / Stian Reklev / Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Japan, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary / No Comments

The push for higher-quality carbon credit methodologies is driving increasing convergence between compliance, voluntary, and Article 6 markets that is creating bigger demand and greater opportunities for investors, a conference heard Wednesday.