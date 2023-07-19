Carbon standard launches methane reductions methodology for beef producers

Published 17:43 on July 19, 2023 / Last updated at 17:43 on July 19, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Americas, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

A voluntary carbon market standard has approved a methodology co-developed by one of the world's biggest food trading companies that will enable beef producers to measure methane emissions reductions from altering the diet of cattle and receive credits for the resulting mitigation.