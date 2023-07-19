Winners of UN-sponsored clean cooking innovation challenge to improve carbon finance access, credit issuance

The winners of a UN-sponsored clean cooking innovation challenge have been announced, with four “promising” solutions selected to help ease developer access to finance and streamline carbon credit issuances.