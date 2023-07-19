Winners of UN-sponsored clean cooking innovation challenge to improve carbon finance access, credit issuance

The winners of a UN-sponsored clean cooking innovation challenge have been announced, with four “promising” solutions selected to help ease developer access to finance and streamline carbon credit issuances.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.