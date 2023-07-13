UN carbon crediting body targets end of August for draft removals guidance

Published 18:13 on July 13, 2023 / Last updated at 18:13 on July 13, 2023

The UN body with a mandate to shape carbon crediting under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement has signalled that draft recommendations on removals are to be prepared by the end of August as it scrambles to ready guidance before the UN's main COP28 climate summit at the end of the year.