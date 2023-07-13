Washington state lawmaker regrets 10% compliance purchase limit in carbon market auctions, hopes to change rule

Published 21:58 on July 13, 2023 / Last updated at 22:49 on July 13, 2023 / William Koblensky Varela / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

A Washington lawmaker on Thursday said New York should not emulate the Evergreen State’s 10% allowance purchase limit for compliance entities at cap-and-trade auctions, noting he hopes to revisit the rule in the next legislative session.