World Bank fund, Sumitomo execute tokenised carbon credit trade through CAD Trust

Published 02:06 on June 29, 2023 / Last updated at 02:16 on June 29, 2023 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, South & Central, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The World Bank-backed Carbon Opportunities Fund and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA) have conducted one of the first transactions of tokenised carbon credits using the Climate Action Data Trust (CAD Trust), built on the Chia blockchain.