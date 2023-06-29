Burning rest of world’s recoverable oil will turn up global heat 0.2C by 2100 -analysts

Published 01:22 on June 29, 2023 / Last updated at 02:20 on June 29, 2023 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Middle East, Shipping, US, Voluntary / No Comments

Global temperatures could increase by a further 0.2C by 2100 if all of the world’s remaining recoverable oil is burned, analysts have estimated.