Thanks to carbon offsetting, oil majors’ net zero pathways won’t stray far from fossil fuels -researchers

Published 00:54 on June 29, 2023 / Last updated at 00:54 on June 29, 2023 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary / No Comments

The global clean energy transition is supported by ambitious pledges from oil majors to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, but a new study suggests these corporate commitments may not result in a significant shift away from fossil fuels thanks to a heavy reliance on carbon offsetting.