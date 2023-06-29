Americas > Thanks to carbon offsetting, oil majors’ net zero pathways won’t stray far from fossil fuels -researchers

Thanks to carbon offsetting, oil majors’ net zero pathways won’t stray far from fossil fuels -researchers

Published 00:54 on June 29, 2023  /  Last updated at 00:54 on June 29, 2023  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, US, Voluntary  /  No Comments

The global clean energy transition is supported by ambitious pledges from oil majors to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, but a new study suggests these corporate commitments may not result in a significant shift away from fossil fuels thanks to a heavy reliance on carbon offsetting.

The global clean energy transition is supported by ambitious pledges from oil majors to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, but a new study suggests these corporate commitments may not result in a significant shift away from fossil fuels thanks to a heavy reliance on carbon offsetting.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software