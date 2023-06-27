Multilateral fund allocates $40 mln to Indigenous people for nature-based climate action

Climate Investment Funds on Tuesday said it earmarked $40 million in grant financing that will allow Indigenous and local communities across the Global South to engage in natural climate solutions.