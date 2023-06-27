EMEA > Agtech company raises $5.5 mln to support sustainable farming projects

Agtech company raises $5.5 mln to support sustainable farming projects

Published 17:30 on June 27, 2023  /  Last updated at 17:31 on June 27, 2023  / Emanuela Barbiroglio /  EMEA  /  No Comments

An agtech startup specialising in digital tools and technology-based strategies for sustainable farming in Eastern Europe has raised $5.5 million in a new funding round, the company announced on Tuesday.

An agtech startup specialising in digital tools and technology-based strategies for sustainable farming in Eastern Europe has raised $5.5 million in a new funding round, the company announced on Tuesday.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software