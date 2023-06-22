Researchers propose novel way to quantify CO2 removal rates from enhanced weathering

Researchers have proposed a novel method for quantifying CO2 removal rates using the process of enhanced weathering, in what could have potentially significant implications for the future of carbon sequestration.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.