LCFS Market: California prices notch 2-mth low on strong biofuel generation numbers, waning financial bids

Published 21:05 on June 22, 2023 / Last updated at 21:05 on June 22, 2023 / Matthew Lithgow / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) values faded to a two-month low this week that traders attributed to surging volumes of biomass-based diesel and financial players taking a breather.