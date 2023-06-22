Bloomberg-developed climate data project to launch pilot this year, include credit info in 2024

A platform being developed by Bloomberg Philanthropies to bring greater standardisation and transparency to climate data will launch its pilot before year-end COP28 UN climate talks, with information on carbon credits to be included in 2024, a senior member of the project told the Paris Summit for a New Global Financing Pact on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.