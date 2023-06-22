Bloomberg-developed climate data project to launch pilot this year, include credit info in 2024

Published 18:19 on June 22, 2023

A platform being developed by Bloomberg Philanthropies to bring greater standardisation and transparency to climate data will launch its pilot before year-end COP28 UN climate talks, with information on carbon credits to be included in 2024, a senior member of the project told the Paris Summit for a New Global Financing Pact on Thursday.