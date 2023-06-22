WCI Markets: CCAs return to rulemaking workshop-inspired levels, participants largely avoid WCAs

Published 22:47 on June 22, 2023 / Last updated at 23:12 on June 22, 2023 / Joan Pinto / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

Option spread activity has lifted California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices back to levels reached after bullish impetus from last week's cap-and-trade rulemaking workshop, while Washington Carbon Allowance (WCA) values remained unchanged this week as transacted volume plunged.